Baby given in illegal adoption rescued

NAGERCOIL

A one-month-old baby girl, who was given in illegal adoption by her mother, was rescued by the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) and the police on Wednesday, thanks to the timely alert by a primary health centre doctor.

Sources in the DCPU and the police said a 30-year-old woman from a village under Bhoothapandi police station limits, whose husband is working abroad, developed extra-marital affair with a youth from the same area and became pregnant.

The woman, who has already got a 12-year-old girl, was subsequently ostracised by her family and her husband. Meanwhile, the youth too refused to take care of her.

As the pregnant woman went to the government primary health centre for health check-up, the doctor there came to know about her situation and alerted the DCPU. The DCPU counsellors told her that she could give the baby for adoption if she did not want to raise it.

After she gave birth to a baby girl on January 19 at Government Medical College Hospital at Aasaripallam here, the DCPU staff was monitoring her and the baby in her possession. When the DCPU staff found that the baby was not in her possession on February 21, they enquired the woman, who told them that she had given the baby for adoption to a couple from Manavalakurichi as they, after giving her money, reportedly promised to take care of the educational expenses of the elder daughter.

After the ‘beneficiary couple’ could not be traced, the DCPU lodged a complaint with the Manavalakurichi police. Even as the police were on the lookout for the husband and the wife, the couple contacted the woman and returned the baby. Now, the baby and the woman have been sent to the government home.