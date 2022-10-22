Baby girl drowns in tub near Rajapalayam

A 20-month-old girl baby died after falling into a plastic tub filled with water at her house in Avarampatti here on Friday.

The police said that G. Manikandan (35) of Kambar North Street, who was working in a mill, was living with his wife, Mareeswari and their son, Pasaveswaran (6) and daughter, Muthulakshmi (20 months).

On Friday afternoon, Mareeswari left her daughter downstairs and took the washed clothes to dry on the terrace.

When she returned, she found that her daughter, who was sleeping in the house missing.

After alerting her father-in-law, the family members found the baby lying in the tub filled with water.

The baby was rushed to Government hospital here where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Rajapalayam North police have registered a case.