Baby girl abducted from platform, rescued within hours

April 25, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai City Police have rescued a six-month-old baby girl which was abducted on Tuesday night while her mother, Sundari, was sleeping on the platform on West Masi Street.

The police have arrested two women, G. Senthamarai, 42, of Mela Panangadi and A. Maheswari, 31, of Karupatti in this connection. The police said that Sundari of Donavur in Tirunelveli district was sleeping on the platform on West Masi Street along with her three children, including the infant. She fell asleep and when she woke up, she was shocked to find the baby missing.

Based on her complaint, the Thideer Nagar police registered a case of child missing and acted swiftly. The police found through video footage of closed circuit television cameras that two women had stolen the baby in the small hours and had taken it on a two-wheeler. The police followed a series of CCTV camera footages and tracked the women and rescued the baby.

The police have also seized the two-wheeler.

