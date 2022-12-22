  1. EPaper
Baby dies, parents blame it on vaccine

December 22, 2022 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

DINDIGUL

Guruprasath, a 45-day-old infant and son of Vijayakumar and Suganya of Pillayar Natham near here was declared brought dead at the Government Medical College and Hospital on Thursday.

Officials said that the baby, who had the mandatory vaccination on Wednesday, had high temperature during the day. When the baby was fed milk by his mother in the morning, she spotted bleeding from the baby’s nose. Scared, she immediately shifted the baby to the hospital but doctors said that the baby was no more.

Suspecting something was wrong in the administration of the vaccine, the family members and relatives demanded a probe. The police said that Vijayakumar, an autorickshaw driver lived with his family at Nallampatti and the couple has a three-year-old boy. Further investigation was on.

