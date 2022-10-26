Baby and woman killed in road accident, two injured

Two persons including a four-month-old baby girl were killed in a road accident on Dindigul-Vedasandur road on Wednesday. C. Veeramani, 31 of Vedasandur, who was driving a car, veered off the road and dashed against a wall to avoid hitting a stray pig. T. Rajeshwari, 50 of Vedasandur and V. Sathanadevi, a four-month old baby, suffered severe injuries and was declared brought dead at the Government Hospital in Vedasandur. The parents of the child, Veeramani and V. Priyanaka, 26, sustained injuries and were admitted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.