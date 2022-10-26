Baby and woman killed in road accident, two injured

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 26, 2022 18:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons including a four-month-old baby girl were killed in a road accident on Dindigul-Vedasandur road on Wednesday. C. Veeramani, 31 of Vedasandur, who was driving a car, veered off the road and dashed against a wall to avoid hitting a stray pig. T. Rajeshwari, 50 of Vedasandur and V. Sathanadevi, a four-month old baby, suffered severe injuries and was declared brought dead at the Government Hospital in Vedasandur. The parents of the child, Veeramani and V. Priyanaka, 26, sustained injuries and were admitted to Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app