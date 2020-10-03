Babri Masjid demolition case: demonstration held

Protesting the acquittal of all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case by the designated CBI court, the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath staged a demonstration here on Saturday.

Led by party’s State secretary Syed Ali, the agitators raised slogans against the acquittal of the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case in the demonstration organised in front of the Collectorate.

Raising slogans against the “injustice” meted out to Muslims, the protestors said the Supreme Court, while rejecting all the evidences submitted in support of the ownership of the disputed site at Ayodhya, gave the verdict in support of the construction of Ram Temple on the place where Babri Masjid stood for centuries.

Even as the Muslims were yet to recover from the first blow landed by the apex court, the CBI court, by acquitting all the accused who played pivotal role in the demolition of the mosque, had buried democracy and justice.

“Both the verdicts have unequivocally declared that the minorities would not get justice anymore in India even though the entire nation had witnessed the demolition of the masjid by a well-trained and well-planned mob, led by a group of leaders. This is nothing but burial of justice,” said Mr. Syed Ali.