Babri Masjid anniversary; south zone comes under thick security blanket

December 05, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel checking the Pamban rail bridge ahead of the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Security checks have been intensified across the entire south zone covering 10 districts since Monday, said police officers deployed to oversee the December 6 Babri Masjid demolition anniversary.

ADVERTISEMENT

South zone IGP Asra Garg, who was in Tirunelveli, conducted a review meeting with senior officers in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi.

Likewise, all the range DIGs of Police in the south zone held meetings with their SPs and DSPs in the respective districts and sub-divisions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Check-posts and vital installations in every district would have additional pickets, while places of worship have already been provided with more security, officers said and added that railway stations, bus stands and airports too were being closely monitored jointly with the GRP and CISF personnel.

In Madurai city, Commissioner Senthil Kumar reviewed the security arrangements and conveyed to the officers to be on alert round-the-clock. The beat officers in the respective sub-division were also told to have armed personnel at important places of worship.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US