Babri Masjid anniversary; south zone comes under thick security blanket

December 05, 2022 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Security personnel checking the Pamban rail bridge ahead of the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary.

Security personnel checking the Pamban rail bridge ahead of the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

Security checks have been intensified across the entire south zone covering 10 districts since Monday, said police officers deployed to oversee the December 6 Babri Masjid demolition anniversary.

South zone IGP Asra Garg, who was in Tirunelveli, conducted a review meeting with senior officers in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari and Thoothukudi.

Likewise, all the range DIGs of Police in the south zone held meetings with their SPs and DSPs in the respective districts and sub-divisions.

Check-posts and vital installations in every district would have additional pickets, while places of worship have already been provided with more security, officers said and added that railway stations, bus stands and airports too were being closely monitored jointly with the GRP and CISF personnel.

In Madurai city, Commissioner Senthil Kumar reviewed the security arrangements and conveyed to the officers to be on alert round-the-clock. The beat officers in the respective sub-division were also told to have armed personnel at important places of worship.

