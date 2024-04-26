B-school graduates urged to keep on updating themselves to stay relevant in the job market

April 26, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MADURAI

“Get yourself updated on latest ideas and technologies to keep pace with the current trends,” said B.T. Bangera, chairman, Thiagarajar School of Management (TSM).

The business school held its 37th and 38th convocation ceremonies for graduates of academic years 2020 – 22 and 2021 – 23 on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Mr. Bangera, in his address on the Friday event, said that a subject like management will keep on evolving. So, keep updating on the subject knowledge to stay relevant in the job market. “Wherever you go, even to faraway places, keep in touch with your alma mater,” he said.

The chief guest, J. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University, said, “Unlike in the past, there are more avenues for learning these days, which has, in turn, created more job opportunities.”

Besides, to the advantage of students, as the Central and State governments were striving for high economic growth by way of attracting new investments, more job opportunities were being created. “The global market is also throwing up new career opportunities,” he added.

To offset negative outcomes like losing jobs due to development of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), one should win the war by conquering the technology by learning it and overcoming it, Mr. Kumar said.

Akin to other fields, people linked with management should also keep an eye on developments on all related fields, which would help them create a knowledge corpus, he added.

On the 38th annual convocation event, 118 MBA graduates, 110 Post Graduate Diploma in Management graduates and 19 Post Graduate Diploma in Data Science and Business Analytics graduates were awarded degrees.

Success formula

Naveen Unni, Managing Partner of TVS Capital Funds, who presented the degrees and addressed the 37th convocation ceremony on Thursday, offered a three-part formula for a fulfilling life - lifelong learning (constantly adapt and embrace challenges), a mission mindset (goal setting every 3 to 5 years to avoid stagnation) and staying connected with one’s roots (family, community and nation).

Mr. Unni distributed degrees/diplomas to 116 MBA and 117 PGDM graduates of the academic year 2020-22.