Ayyappa Seva Sangam volunteers help devotees in Sabarimala shrine

December 29, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - MADURAI

A large number of volunteers from the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangam helped devotees visiting the famous Sabarimala shrine by giving them water and biscuits, said the sangam state president M. Viswanathan here on Friday.

According to a press release, due to the limitations, they could not provide Annadhanam to the devotees this season. As per the request from the Special Officer in Sabarimala, the sangam decided to provide herbal water and biscuits to the devotees who waited in long queues and for long hours at the Sannidhanam.

Also, the volunteers, who had come to Sabarimala from different parts of Tamil Nadu, helped the children and elderly who required medical assistance. Since the waiting time to climb up the hills and in front of the sanctum sanctorum was very long, the volunteers provided stretcher facilities and among others.

Biscuits worth ₹8 lakh were distributed during the last 30 days. Scores of devotees were provided free medical treatment by the volunteers, who were supervised by office-bearers, including K. Ayyappan, D. Vijayakumar, N. Rajadurai, C. Ramiah and others. There was a heavy rush at the parking space. This season, many devotees took the Pulmedu route to reach the destination, the release added.