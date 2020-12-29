Ayyappa Seva Sangam offers annadanam

29 December 2020 18:45 IST

MADURAI

The volunteers of the Ayyappa Seva Sangam had served annadhanam to about 45,000 Ayyappa devotees who had visited the Sabarimala shrine during the mandala puja, said the Sangam office-bearers here on Monday.

In a press release, the media coordinator P. Mani said that 7,823 devotees were benefitted through the first-aid offered by the Seva Sangam.

Service of five oxygen parlours and four stretcher was also useful to the needy devotees. A total of 282 seva volunteers were deployed during the mandala season at the shrine. With the covid-19 pandemic, the number of annadhanam count had fallen from four lakh last year to a meagre 45,000 this season.

The Seva Sangam had arranged for a free vehicle check up camp at Nilakkal. Senior citizens wishing to offer "nei abishekam" for the deity at Sabarimala may offer the same at the Ayyappa temple in Kallanthiri, Madurai district, the release added.