Ayyappa Seva Sangam offers annadanam

MADURAI
The volunteers of the Ayyappa Seva Sangam had served annadhanam to about 45,000 Ayyappa devotees who had visited the Sabarimala shrine during the mandala puja, said the Sangam office-bearers here on Monday.
In a press release, the media coordinator P. Mani said that 7,823 devotees were benefitted through the first-aid offered by the Seva Sangam.
Service of five oxygen parlours and four stretcher was also useful to the needy devotees. A total of 282 seva volunteers were deployed during the mandala season at the shrine. With the covid-19 pandemic, the number of annadhanam count had fallen from four lakh last year to a meagre 45,000 this season.
The Seva Sangam had arranged for a free vehicle check up camp at Nilakkal. Senior citizens wishing to offer "nei abishekam" for the deity at Sabarimala may offer the same at the Ayyappa temple in Kallanthiri, Madurai district, the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath