Ayyappa Seva Sangam gears up for ‘maharavilakku’ season

MADURAI

Having fed about 3.80 lakh devotees, who visited the Ayyappa Temple during the mandala puja in Sabarimala between November 16 and December 27, the members of Akhila Bharata Ayyappa Seva Sangam said that they were prepared to receive more devotees during the ‘maharavilakku’ season soon.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, the members said that apart from rendering free food to the devotees, specially opened medical services also came in handy. About 850 devotees were given stretcher service. Similarly, close to 1,450 devotees, who complained of suffocation, were given oxygen at a specially installed oxygen parlours. Free medicine and first aid were also given to several thousands of devotees.

As the devotees’ rush was on the rise, volunteers, including about 478 students from various colleges, joined the service with about 675 Ayyappa seva volunteers round-the-clock. Vehicles, which were stranded, too were given free service.

The sangam members have planned to deploy more number of volunteers and ensure that the visiting devotees had a safe and secure pilgrimage.