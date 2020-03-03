Thousands of devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu participated in Ayya Vaikundar’s 188th birth anniversary celebrations held here on Tuesday.

As the birth anniversary celebrations commenced at 2 a.m. at his birthplace on the Tiruchendur beach, thousands of devotees participated in it. Following readings from the holy book of ‘Akhila thirattu’, other rituals were performed.

After ‘pathamiduthal’ at 6.27 a.m. in the sea, special rituals were performed and common feast was conducted in which Tiruchendur MLA ‘Anita’ Radhakrishnan, Nanguneri MLA V. Narayanan and thousands of devotees participated.

President of Ayyavazhi Akhila Thirukkudumba Makkal Sahbai S. Dharmar of Valliyoor had made arrangements for the celebrations.

Similar celebrations were conducted in all ‘dharmapathi’ of Ayya Vaikundar in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also.