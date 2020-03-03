Madurai

Ayya Vaikundar’s 188th birth anniversary celebrations

Thousands of devotees gathered at Tiruchendur sea on Tuesday to celebrate the birth anniversary of Ayya Vaikundar.

Thousands of devotees gathered at Tiruchendur sea on Tuesday to celebrate the birth anniversary of Ayya Vaikundar.   | Photo Credit: N_RAJESH

Thousands of devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu participated in Ayya Vaikundar’s 188th birth anniversary celebrations held here on Tuesday.

As the birth anniversary celebrations commenced at 2 a.m. at his birthplace on the Tiruchendur beach, thousands of devotees participated in it. Following readings from the holy book of ‘Akhila thirattu’, other rituals were performed.

After ‘pathamiduthal’ at 6.27 a.m. in the sea, special rituals were performed and common feast was conducted in which Tiruchendur MLA ‘Anita’ Radhakrishnan, Nanguneri MLA V. Narayanan and thousands of devotees participated.

President of Ayyavazhi Akhila Thirukkudumba Makkal Sahbai S. Dharmar of Valliyoor had made arrangements for the celebrations.

Similar celebrations were conducted in all ‘dharmapathi’ of Ayya Vaikundar in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 8:03:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/ayya-vaikundars-188th-birth-anniversary-celebrations/article30973991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY