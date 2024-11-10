Ayacutdars of Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga to get water for irrigation from Vaigai dam

The ayacutdars in Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Madurai district would get 3000 mcft (million cubic feet) of water for irrigation from the Vaigai dam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The water, which was released from the dam, would benefit 1,36,109 acres in the three districts.

Soon after the release from the dam, the causeway near the Vaigai dam park was submerged, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the next nine days, ie, till November 18, 1830 mcft would be released. After a break, from November 20 to 29 (10 days), 418 mcft would be released.

In the last phase, ie, from December 1 to 8 (8 days), 752 mcft of water would be released, totalling 3,000 mcft.

The officials said that for the next 27 days, water would be released in phases. The Collectors and the police in the five districts in the southern Tamil Nadu have been informed about the possible increase of water in the river.

The public, who resided or visited the river bank with their cattle and milch animals, were instructed to keep away as a precautionary measure.

Following the government directive, the Vaigai dam authorities said that they had released the water and added that it would be in phases. The dam, which had 65 feet of water (maximum level 71 ft) had an inflow of 1,309 cusecs and discharge of 3,069 cusecs on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.