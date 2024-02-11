February 11, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST

“Staying away from home and surviving in an unclean building by eating tasteless food, how can someone expect us to learn and score good marks in examinations,” says a student residing in the Adi Dravidar Welfare Hostel in Othakadai.

He is not alone. Many students staying in government hostels in ADW hostels and Backward Classes students’ hostels in Madurai district resonate the same feelings.

There are 57 ADW hostels -11 for college students and 46 for school students, with a recorded strength of about 3,500. Most of the hostels which The Hindu visited were unclean and stinking of food leftovers and overflowing sewage water.

The Othakadai story

A Plus One student residing at the hostel in Othakadai says since their hostel does not have a proper compound wall, anti-socal elementss trespass into the premises all the time for smoking ganja or drinking. Sometimes even the hostellers join them.

These hostellers come from villages in Madurai district or from other districts. “Their parents, fearing bad influence on their children in their native places, have enrolled them in far-away places to keep them away from the bad company but to no avail,” the boy says.

When asked about it, a warden says, “This does not happen always. But due to the location of the hostel, poor security, damaged compound wall, proximity to the school, etc., outsiders do intrude into the hostel to use it for anti-social activities,” he says.

“We have been requesting reconstruction of walls and installation of CCTVs on the premises for more than 10 years, but no one seems to care,” says the warden.

Another major issue is the poor quality of food served to students. At the BC students’ hostel at Melur, a student of Melur Arts college says for more than five months, they were requesting better food. “The cook prepares the food very early to the serving time. The lunch is prepared in the morning itself and while serving, they just pour in hot water and mix it to make it hot,” he says.

He said, many students have stopped eating at the hostel and to pay for eating out, they work in their free time.

Moreover, the students say the cook and warden would make them work in the kitchen. But the cook says only willing students are asked to help in cooking.

Many students have come from Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, Tiruchi and other districts. They rarely visit home and also do not get money from their parents. “So, many students who are good in studies make do with doing part-time jobs to eat out,” he says.

On the complaint of the unpalatable food, the cook says if the students do not like it, it is up to them. “Why, they can always add more gravy to make it palatable,” he suggests.

As for infrastructure, most of the hostels do not have proper flooring, fans, beds, reading places, lights, etc.

Siruthur scenario

The Government ADW college boys hostel at Siruthur near Oomachikulam, which accommodates both school and college students, has six bedrooms.

While the hostel record shows names of 50 school students, not more than 10 stay there. While the staff says many had gone home, college students say the actual strength is below 10.

One of the three rooms allocated for school students remains unused and another room is unfit for use as one side of the floor has sunk. “Anyway all are accommodated in a single room. So, no problem, the staff says.

It is learnt that many of the school ADW hostels do not have the recorded strength. Since the infrastructure is inadequate for all, the sshool boys do not come to the hostels.

While this is partly true, many schoolteachers say the wardens do not care to make sure all the students are present at the hostel. “With no security guard, and wardens visiting hostels only once or twice a day, a headcount of inamtes is not done,” the teachers say.

S. Balachandar, Tamil Nadu Teachers Wardens’ Welfare Association, says scant attention is paid to government hostels. The reason why they become sort of desolate. “Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Limited (TAHDCO), which has to check the hostel buildings and renovate them periodically, does not give the desired attention. They shirk their responsibility citing either fund crunch or non-approval by their higher-ups,” he says.

Fund crunch is their popular but unfounded excuse insread of checking hostels and fulfilling their needs, says RTI activist S. Karthik.

In a reply to his RTI, it was found that the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, over the last five years, has returned ₹927.61 crore from the allocated fund to the State government.

Considering the importance of the welfare of the inmates, the ADW Department should have utilised the unused funds in fixing all the deficiencies in the hostels, says J. Balasubramaniam, Assistant Professor, Madurai Kamaraj University. “As the environment they live in decides their well-being both physically and psychologically, it is very important to ensure that it is safe and healthy to stay and study,” he says.

Nutritious food, which is essential in their growing up years, should be served to them without any compromise. But, in many places, the quality of food materials is sacrificed to cut corners, he says.

These things can be prevented if the officials concerned make periodical visits to the hostels. This way they can have a hold on their functioning, says Mr. Balasubramaniam.

A senior Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare official, responding to the queries, says the reason for the absence of school students in hostels is that during rainy season, fearing the condition of the buildings, parents take back their children for the time being.

“The buildings are renovated periodically based on a priority list. Once a request for repair work is made, it takes at least a year for the process to get over before the work can be taken up,” the official says.