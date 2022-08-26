Awareness walkathon held in Madurai

The staff of Aravind Eye Hospital participating in an eye donation awareness walkathon in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

As part of the National Eye Donation Fortnight campaign, Aravind Eye Hospital, Madurai, organised a walkathon from Gandhi Memorial Museum to the hospital campus at around 7.30 a.m.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Arumugasamy flagged off the walkathon in the presence of Aravind Eye Hospital doctors N. Venkatesh Prajna and R. Kim. Around 150 people, including doctors, nurses and staff, participated in the walkathon, carrying awareness banners.

The National Eye Donation Fortnight is observed from August 25 to September 8 every year. The campaign is to promote the cause of eye donation and create awareness of its importance.