Awareness vehicle on rainwater harvesting flagged off

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha on Wednesday flagged off an awareness vehicle with a message emphasising rainwater harvesting at the Collectorate premises in the presence of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board officials.

In a press release, the Collector said that rainwater was an important water source for agricultural activities. She said that rainwater harvesting increases groundwater level and improves soil fertility. Various activities are being undertaken by authorities to harvest rainwater.

Steps have been initiated to desilt and maintain waterbodies. Rainwater harvesting should be encouraged and the main objective of the campaign was to create awareness among the public about the need for rainwater harvesting, she said. TWAD officials and other officials were present at the event.