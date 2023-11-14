HamberMenu
Awareness rally taken out to mark Children’s Day

November 14, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Madurai  

The Hindu Bureau

Marking the Children’s Day, Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha flagged off a rally from the Collectorate to Rajah Muthiah Mandram on Tuesday.  

The participants held placards and banners which explained the various crimes and incidents committed against the rights of children such as child labour, discrimination against children based on their gender, female infanticide, using children for criminal activities, pushing them into substance use and others.  

Further, street plays were performed for the public depicting the plight of children who were abandoned by their parents, children pushed into labour, etc.

R. Sundar, District Child Protection Officer, was present at the event.

