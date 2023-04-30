April 30, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MADURAI

Ahead of World Asthma Day, Inspector General of Police (South Zone) Asra Garg flagged off an awareness rally here on Sunday.

Over 50 people took part in the rally which began from Gomathipuram and concluded near Aavin Junction.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Garg suggested doctors approach every patient keeping in mind their mental health as well. He urged the public to be aware of asthma so as to prevent it and treat it better.

Pulmonologist M. Palaniappan noted that 4% of the adult population suffers from asthma while 9% of the paediatric population are affected with the same. “This only indicates an upward tick in the number of cases in the future. Awareness on the disease and its treatment is the need of the hour,” he added.

“The common myth among parents, especially mothers, is that using inhalers could lead to an addiction. Hence, they prefer syrups when inhalers are the most effective. Further, resorting to other non-scientific treatments and therapies to treat asthma can aggravate the issue as well,” he warned.

A free camp was held where pulmonary function tests were conducted free of cost.

Awareness pamphlets were also distributed as part of the event in which the public were advised not to sit for long hours, to take up cycling, do 45 minutes of walking everyday and wearing masks etc.