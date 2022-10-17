Madurai Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar on Monday flagged off an awareness rally on ‘Women Empowerment’ at the District Central Library in Simmakkal. More than 300 school students participated in the rally. The students carried placards with awareness slogans on women empowerment.
Awareness rally on women empowerment flagged off in Madurai
