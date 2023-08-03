Awareness programmes on organ donation held

August 03, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - MADURAI

Awareness programmes were held as part of the Indian Organ Donation Day on Thursday. The Department of Nephrology of Madurai Medical College and Government Rajaji Hospital conducted the events under the guidance of Dean A. Rathinavel.

Awareness programmes on promoting organ donation were held and an awareness rally was flagged off from the GRH. Over 300 medical and paramedical students and faculties participated in the rally. A function was also organised to honour the families of deceased donors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.