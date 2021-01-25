Awareness programmes mark National Voters’ Day

TIRUNELVELI

A range of awareness events – releasing colourful balloons in air to signing of voter awareness banners - were organised here on Monday as part of the ‘National Voters’ Day’ to persuade all eligible voters to come to the polling stations without fail to exercise their franchise without fail in the ensuing Assembly polls.

Led by Collector V. Vishnu, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, Deepak M. Damor, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Praveen Kumar Abinapu, Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, N. Manivannan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Tirunelveli City, Saravanan and other senior police officials released colourful balloons in air near the Collectorate after voters’ pledge was administered to the participants.

The Collector, the police officers and the public signed in a long ‘My vote, my right’ banner kept there, promising that they would cast their votes without getting influenced by any means.

Cultural troupes, flagged off by Mr. Vishnu on the occasion, will visit continuously various parts of the district from Monday onwards to tell the voters the importance of casting votes during elections to elect the right person.

“We’ll organise similar events across the district in sustained fashion to encourage every elector to cast the vote to ensure cent per cent voting, which the foundation stone for a vibrant democracy,” Mr. Vishnu said.

Led by Mr. Deepak M. Damor, policemen and the ministerial staff attached to the Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner’s Office took the pledge that they would positively cast their votes without being influenced by religion, caste, language, cash etc.

In the District Police Office, Mr. Manivannan administered the pledge to the policemen and the ministerial staff.

In Tenkasi, Collector G.S. Sameeran administered the pledge to the police officers including Superintendent of Police Suguna Singh, government officials and the public in the awareness programme organized at the Collectorate on Monday and flagged off the voters’ awareness rally by the students near Sri Kasi Viswanathar Temple.

He also participated in the awareness ‘rangoli’ competition organized at Sri Parasakthi College for Women.

Collector of Thoothukudi K. Senthil Raj, Additional Collector Vishnu Chandran, Corporation Commissioner V.P. Jayaseelan and the voters participated in the ‘National Voters’ Day’ awareness cycle rally in Thoothukudi on Monday. As the rally arrived at Roache Park, ‘rangoli’ competition was conducted for women voters.

In the function organized at Kamaraj College, Dr. Senthil Raj administered voters’ day pledge to the participants, handed over the voters’ identity cards to a few new voters and distributed prizes to winners of various competitions organized in connection with the event.

In Kanniyakumari, Collector M. Aravind, Additional Collector Mercy Ramya, Superintendent of Police V. Badri Narayanan and Corporation Commissioner Asha Ajit participated in an awareness seminar organized at S.T. Hindu College, Nagercoil and the Collector administered the pledge to the participants.

“While every person who has completed 18 years of age should get enrolled as a voter, those who have already enrolled their names should check the voters’ list either through National Voters’ Service portal or the Voters Helpline App to find if their name had been included. If an eligible voter’s name is not included in the electoral roll, Form 6 should be submitted to include the name,” said Mr. Aravind who also handed over the electors’ photo identity cards to a few new voters and gave away the prizes to the winners of the ‘National Voters’ Day’ competitions.