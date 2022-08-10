Madurai

Awareness programmes held to conserve Saravana Poigai

Saplings being planted near Saravana Poigai at Tirupparankundram in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R
R. Jayashree MADURAI August 10, 2022
Updated: August 10, 2022 22:08 IST

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department, DHAN Foundation and Avvai Pengal Vattara Kalanjiyam jointly conducted various awareness programmes to protect Saravana Poigai, the tank attached to Subramaniya Swamy Temple Temple at Tirupparankundram, on Wednesday.

The temple’s Deputy Commissioner N. Suresh who presided over the event said that not many use the common washing and bathing ghats built near the tank but keep polluting the tank.

“Hence with the awareness programme, we are going to strictly ban washing of clothes, use of soaps and detergents that pollute the sacred water,” he said. He added that there is no restriction on taking a dip in the tank.

An awareness rally was taken out by over 700 people including government school students and Avvai Pengal Vattara Kalanjiyam along the car streets of the temple which concluded at Saravana Poigai.

Further, over 400 native saplings such as kadambam, ilupa, marudham, kodukapuli etc were planted to improve the health of the catchment area above the tank. “This will prevent the public from using it for open defecation,” said Mr Suresh.

“Around 1,008 lamps were lit by the attendees around Saravana Poigai to reiterate that the tank is a sacred place indeed and needs to be protected at all cost,” he added.

“A technical study submitted to the temple authorities stated that the dissolved oxygen level of the tank is between three and four, which is supposed to be above five to be healthy,” said a volunteer from DHAN foundation

In the suggestions made to improve the lake, improving the catchment area and removing the sludge accumulated over the years were highlighted.

Mr Suresh appealed to the devotees and public to cooperate in keeping the tank clean and healthy.

The event concluded with students from Tamil Nadu Government Music College performing folk art with songs they had composed highlighting the importance of Saravana Poigai.

