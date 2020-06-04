Madurai

Awareness programme

An awareness programme on COVID-19 was held for High Court Staff at Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday.

The programme was organised by the Administrative Judge of the High Court Bench, Justice P.N. Prakash. Dean of Government Rajaji Hospital J. Sangumani addressed the staff on the precautionary and protective measures.

He urged the need to maintain physical distancing and washing hands at regular intervals. Hygienic practices and self-discipline were key in the fight against COVID-19, he said.

He also inspected a dispensary located in the main building. An automatic sanitiser dispenser was provided for usage at the High Court Bench.

The Registrars of the High Court Bench were present.

