Awareness programme on social issues to be held in Virudhunagar schools

November 14, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

Virudhunagar district administration has embarked on an exercise to create awareness among school students of eradicating caste discrimination, prevention of drug usage and prevention of child marriages through experts.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan has formed a district-level committee that includes Superintendent of Police, District Child Protection Officer and Dean, Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said there would also be taluk-level teams of officials, including police and psychologist and teachers. The teams would be given separate booklets. The officials would be provided training to effectively interact with children at schools through audio-visual presentation.

The teams of officials would spend at least two hours at each school and interact with all the students. The programme, ‘Katrathu Ozhugu,’ would create awareness of road safety rules, drug abuse and on caste discrimination in order to stress the importance of social harmony in the young minds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.