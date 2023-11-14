HamberMenu
Awareness programme on social issues to be held in Virudhunagar schools

November 14, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Virudhunagar district administration has embarked on an exercise to create awareness among school students of eradicating caste discrimination, prevention of drug usage and prevention of child marriages through experts.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan has formed a district-level committee that includes Superintendent of Police, District Child Protection Officer and Dean, Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital.

The Collector said there would also be taluk-level teams of officials, including police and psychologist and teachers. The teams would be given separate booklets. The officials would be provided training to effectively interact with children at schools through audio-visual presentation.

The teams of officials would spend at least two hours at each school and interact with all the students. The programme, ‘Katrathu Ozhugu,’ would create awareness of road safety rules, drug abuse and on caste discrimination in order to stress the importance of social harmony in the young minds.

