August 09, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

An awareness programme on preventing sexual harassment in workplaces was organised in the Corporation on Wednesday.

Since the women, who seek economic independence or to contribute their level best to augment the revenue of the family, face sexual harassment in some working places, the ‘Visaka Committee’ was born based on the recommendation of the Sexual Harassment Prevention Act 2013. Since the Committee is to be created in every workplace having a minimum of 10 women in its workforce, the awareness meeting was organised in the Corporation on Wednesday.

If the ‘Visaka Committee’ receives any sexual harassment complaint from the employee of the urban civic body, the Committee would probe the charges made by the complaint against any individual, including top officials of the Corporation, and submit its findings to the Corporation Commissioner for further appropriate action against the accused.

Since this arrangement would serve as a deterrent against sexual harassment in workplaces, the Committee is being constituted in all offices. Moreover, this measure fosters healthy environment within the office to improve the overall productivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Even though the Act mandates the formation of Visaka Committee to check sexual harassment in workplaces and explains about the rights of the victims, most of the women are not aware of the Act. Hence, we’re organising this awareness programme in every workplace, including the urban local bodies,” said Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy.

An information board about the details of Visaka Committee of Tirunelveli Corporation was also unveiled.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.