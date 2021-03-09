Madurai

Awareness programme on PPS

Madurai

The Madurai Chapter of Laghu Udyog Bharati, along with MSME-DI, is conducting an awareness programme on the Public Procurement System.

According to a release from Laghu Udyog Bharati, the Union government has recently issued a Government Order mandating every department or organisation to buy a minimum of 25% of their total purchase from micro and small industries.

In addition, the government is offering various benefits for the MSME units in registration, and provides subsidies for the expenses incurred for participating in national and international exhibitions.

The awareness programme will be held at Centre for Entrepreneurship Development, Flower Market campus on Melur Road near Mattuthavani bus stand at 10.30 a.m. on Wednesday, added the release.

