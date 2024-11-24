ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness programme on drug abuse, crime against women

Published - November 24, 2024 08:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Agricultural College and Research Institute, Madurai, recently organised an awareness programme on Drug Abuse and Crime Against Women

P. S. Ramakrishnan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), spoke on drug abuse, highlighting the dangers associated with various natural and synthetic drugs. P. P. Mahendran, Dean, emphasised the importance of addressing these pressing societal issues among students who were to lead the upcoming generation.

The programme also featured insightful sessions by women police officers who shed light on crimes against women and offered practical advice for prevention and safety.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US