 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Awareness programme on drug abuse, crime against women

Published - November 24, 2024 08:32 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Agricultural College and Research Institute, Madurai, recently organised an awareness programme on Drug Abuse and Crime Against Women

P. S. Ramakrishnan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), spoke on drug abuse, highlighting the dangers associated with various natural and synthetic drugs. P. P. Mahendran, Dean, emphasised the importance of addressing these pressing societal issues among students who were to lead the upcoming generation.

The programme also featured insightful sessions by women police officers who shed light on crimes against women and offered practical advice for prevention and safety.

Published - November 24, 2024 08:32 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.