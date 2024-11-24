Awareness programme on drug abuse, crime against women

Agricultural College and Research Institute, Madurai, recently organised an awareness programme on Drug Abuse and Crime Against Women

P. S. Ramakrishnan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), spoke on drug abuse, highlighting the dangers associated with various natural and synthetic drugs. P. P. Mahendran, Dean, emphasised the importance of addressing these pressing societal issues among students who were to lead the upcoming generation.

The programme also featured insightful sessions by women police officers who shed light on crimes against women and offered practical advice for prevention and safety.