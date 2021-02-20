Dindigul

20 February 2021 18:11 IST

The GTN Arts College (Autonomous), Dindigul Environment Club and Eco Club jointly organised an awareness programme on ‘Biodiversity Conservation’ here recently.

Around 150 students participated in the event. The Professor of Biology in Gandhigram Rural University, Ramasubbu addressed the gathering on conservation of biodiversity. He focused on the significance and the need for protecting ecology and a sustainable environment. He elaborated on the uniqueness and efficacy of shola forests which had abundant resources like herbal and medicinal plants.

Advertising

Advertising

College Director Durai Rethinam, Principal P. Balagurusamy and Environment Club coordinator P. Ravichandran participated in the programme. Coordinator of Eco Club A.Jeevalatha proposed the vote of thanks.