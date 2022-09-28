Awareness programme held to mark World Rabies Day

The Hindu Bureau THENI
September 28, 2022 20:17 IST

An awareness campaign for school students was conducted in Theni on Wednesday jointly by Veterinary College and Research Institute (VC and RI) and NSS volunteers as part of observing World Rabies Day.

Citing that more than 50% of the reported rabies cases and deaths occur in children less than 15 years of age, professors from Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) sensitised the children of Government Kallar High School, Pullakkapatti in Theni to the consequences of the human-animal conflict fuelled by rabies and how to prevent it, stated a release.

Through posters, children were made aware of the importance of timely vaccination of pets. Pamphlets were also distributed to them as part of the programme.

Dean of VC and RI P.N. Richard Jagatheesan, Associate Professor at Department of Livestock Production Management R. Selvakkumar and others were present.

