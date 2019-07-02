Madurai

Awareness programme held on POCSO Act

Principal District Judge A. Nazeema Banu interacting with students at an awareness programme in Madurai on Tuesday.

Principal District Judge A. Nazeema Banu interacting with students at an awareness programme in Madurai on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: S_James

Madurai

An awareness programme on The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was held at the district court here on Tuesday.

Students of Annai Fathima College of Arts and Science participated in the programme.

Principal District Judge A. Nazeema Banu discussed the POCSO Act in detail with the students.

Chairman, Permanent Lok Adalat, P. Mathusuthanan welcomed the gathering.

Chief Judicial Magistrate T.V. Hemananda Kumar and secretary of District Legal Services Authority S. Assan Mohamed were also present at the event.

