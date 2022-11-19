Awareness programme for school students on laws protecting children at police stations

November 19, 2022 05:02 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Awareness programmes for school students on laws protecting children held at police stations across the district marked the World Day for Prevention of Child Abuse in Dindigul on Saturday.

Speaking at the Town North Police Station, District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran highlighted the roles, responsibilities and duties of police personnel in protecting children.

“Majority of the children are not familiar with what actually happens inside a police station, the major and minor laws and the actions taken against offenders in common crimes. Children as one of the stakeholders in society must be aware of the interaction that takes place on the police station premises,” he said.

He added that the students were briefed on the weapons used by the police, how FIR is registered and the questions posed by students were also answered by the police personnel. The children were elaborated on the laws including Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Similar awareness talks were held at around 40 police stations across the district where students between Classes VI and X from over 40 schools participated in batches. A few children also had the chance to occupy the seats at the respective Inspector’s table to experience the day-to-day affairs at select police stations. “It is a chance to inspire children first-hand by doing so,” said Mr Baskaran.

Town North Police Inspector P. Ulaganathan distributed pens to the students as part of the event.