Awareness of opportunities will help students make better decision in higher education: Collector

December 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST

A better awareness on the opportunities available in higher education will help students with good marks to make better decision, said Virudhunagar Collector V. P. Jayaseelan.

Addressing students of Jaycees Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Sivakasi on Monday, the Collector said that students should come up with a definite plan of operation to reach their goal considering their present position.

Stating that no opportunity would come by easily, he said the least hardwork one could put in to capture a better opportunity is to get good marks in Plus Two Examination.

Mr. Jayaseelan pointed out that the gross enrolment ratio in higher education in the country was 32% whereas the same was 52% in Tamil Nadu.

Virudhunagar district had achieved the 97% - the highest percentage - of enrolment of Plus Two students in higher education during 2022-23, he added.

