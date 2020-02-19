Awareness of crimes against women, children necessary: Madurai MP

19 February 2020 21:56 IST

MP calls upon district administration to stop child marriages

Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan on Wednesday said crimes against women and children had risen by 250%, according to data provided by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Speaking at Negizchi 2020, an event organised by Lady Doak College on its premises in collaboration with UNICEF focussing on the need to end violence against women and children, Mr. Venkatesan said it was essential for men to stop being primitive to stop perpetuating crimes.

“Until then, the notion of development will be non-existent,” he felt.

Advertising

Advertising

The district administration and authorities from various departments, including the Child Welfare Committee and the District Child Protection Unit, must make efforts to ensure that any and all child marriages were stopped in Madurai.

“If the Collector of a small district like Perambalur can stop 600 child marriages in a year, we must stop at least 10 times the number of marriages in our district,” he said.

The MP said that there was a need to keep a close watch on the relationship between the number of drop-outs and the number of juveniles convicted for murder. To ensure that students did not go astray, education routes must be strengthened.

Director, Thozhamai, A. Devaneyan said it was imperative to consider those between 15 and 18 years of age as children and not adults.

He added that students from schools and colleges must be taught to use ‘1098’ Childline service without hesitation in times of dire need.

The MP honoured two panchayat presidents and a set of young students who stopped child marriages in Madurai and Dindigul districts.