Awareness meeting helps Madurai police bust an inter-State drug racket

Published - September 27, 2024 09:52 pm IST

S Sundar
S Sundar

An initiative to educate the members of public on the evils of drugs and narcotic substances has started producing results.

Even as members of Anti-Drug clubs functioning in schools and colleges are alerting the police about ganja peddlers, Madurai City police have got a major fillip in intercepting ganja being stealthily smuggled into the city.

On Monday (September 23), the police got an alert from the manager of a courier company about a suspicious parcel received from Andhra Pradesh. Though the parcel was booked as wooden toys from Visakhapatnam, the police used sniffer dog and it was revealed that narcotics substance was kept inside. Upon opening it, the police found 24 kg of dry ganja.

Based on the details of addresse available on the parcel, the police knocked at two houses in Sellur and Anuppanadi and arrested two persons, V. Chellaveeru, 27, and S. Thirukkammal, 45.

During interrogation, the police found that the money for the ganja was sent through an UPI service provider using mobile phone. And in return, they got ganja through courier. After the two were sent in judicial custody, the police got similar alerts the next day from the courier company.

Two more suspicious parcels with different addressees were received. However, the police probe revealed that the parcels were meant for the same person through the mobile number mentioned on it.

A team of police have rushed to Visakhapatnam for investigating into the sender of the drugs.

The efforts Madurai City Police made in creating awareness among the courier and parcel service providers about their services being misused by smugglers at a meeting in July has started paying dividends.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan said that the awareness programme by the city police has helped in busting the inter-State drug racket. “Further probe is underway. We will continue with simultaneous enforcement and education to curb the drug menace,” he said.

