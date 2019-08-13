Awareness meet on filing GST returns

MADURAI

An awareness meeting on filing of Goods and Service Tax Annual Return for 2017-18 by completing forms GSTR-9,GSTR-9A and GSTR-9C was conducted by the Commissionerate of GST and Central Excise and Madurai District Tiny and Small Scale Industries Association here on Tuesday.

Joint Commissioner of GST and CE V. Pandiaraja said that the last day for filing returns - August 31 - must be strictly adhered to.

“Until the deadline, people complained to us on technical glitches. However, they have been fixed with time. The Centre has clarified problems through two press releases,” he said.

The government has organised awareness programmes and has range officers in all 10 divisions that fall under Madurai’s ambit.

Mr. Pandiaraja said that facilitation centres have been set up in Madurai and Tirunelveli offices and Seva Kendras are operational in all other 62 offices to aid business owners who have doubts. “Some of our officers will also help small, medium and large business holders file their returns if necessary,” he said.

Mr. Pandiaraja said that there are a total of 2,12,917 registered assessees. About 10-20% of the total of actively functioning assesses amounting to 1,63,262 are yet to file.

“It is certainly picking up pace. Many people have been approaching us and have been getting their doubts cleared. Some may have not paid because of lack of education or because of laziness,” he said.

“If the returns are not filed, a penalty of ₹ 200 per day will be levied but could also impact businesses adversely if the GSTR and the income tax statement do not match. Department can take action and there might be a 100% fine levied on liabilities,” said Assistant Commissioner, Madurai 1, V. Phamindra.

Assistant Commissioner, Customs, Central GST and Central Excise, Naveen Agarwal, said that those with nil returns or zero liabilities should also be encouraged to file their GST Returns as it is essential if one has a GST number.