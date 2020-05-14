‘Caste system violates human rights’

Urging people to abide by Article 51 A of the Constitution (Fundamental Duties), Madras High Court Judge Justice N. Anand Venkatesh said that if people forgot their duties, they had no locus standi to talk about rights.

Justice Anand Venkatesh addressed the gathering at the inauguration of a 21-day Certificate Course in Human Rights launched by People’s Watch, a city-based organisation, via video conferencing.

Lamenting the fact that caste system was a violation of human rights and still played an important role in society, he said that people still saw each other through the tinted glass called ‘caste.’ Unfortunately, even for formation of governments, castes played an major role, he said. Awareness should be created at home to wipe out discrimination from society. Even respecting human rights begins at home and through awareness. One should treat parents, husband/wife, neighbours with respect, he said.

Human Rights expert Miloon Kothari discussed contributions made by India to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Senior Advisor of Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Maja Daruwala and former vice-chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University V. Vasanthi Devi discussed the plight of migrant labourers. The event was moderated by People’s Watch Executive Director Henri Tiphagne.