Madurai

‘Caste system violates human rights’

Urging people to abide by Article 51 A of the Constitution (Fundamental Duties), Madras High Court Judge Justice N. Anand Venkatesh said that if people forgot their duties, they had no locus standi to talk about rights.

Justice Anand Venkatesh addressed the gathering at the inauguration of a 21-day Certificate Course in Human Rights launched by People’s Watch, a city-based organisation, via video conferencing.

Lamenting the fact that caste system was a violation of human rights and still played an important role in society, he said that people still saw each other through the tinted glass called ‘caste.’ Unfortunately, even for formation of governments, castes played an major role, he said. Awareness should be created at home to wipe out discrimination from society. Even respecting human rights begins at home and through awareness. One should treat parents, husband/wife, neighbours with respect, he said.

Human Rights expert Miloon Kothari discussed contributions made by India to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Senior Advisor of Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Maja Daruwala and former vice-chancellor of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University V. Vasanthi Devi discussed the plight of migrant labourers. The event was moderated by People’s Watch Executive Director Henri Tiphagne.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 8:43:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/awareness-key-to-achieving-human-rights/article31579486.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY