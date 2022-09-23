Awareness event to conserve river organised

TIRUNELVELI

As a run up to the World Rivers Day to be observed on coming Sunday, an awareness walk was organised at Suththamalli check-dam here on Friday.

As the fourth Sunday of September is celebrated as World Rivers Day to create awareness and promote conservation of rivers, various events were held on Friday under ‘Nellai Neervalam,’ a community engagement and management framework for water security and ecological conservation designed and developed by the district administration.

Rally and storytelling were organised on Friday.

Sanitation First India has designed the ‘Porunai Passport,’ a bilingual resource with water and sanitation factsheets and activities for children. The ‘Porunai Passport’ was released by Collector V. Vishnu recently.

Care Earth Trust organised ‘Suththamalli Anaicut walk’ on Friday. Around 50 students from three different schools participated in an early morning walk along the Suththamalli check-dam. The students observed activities on leaf types, smaller fauna such as dragonflies and butterflies accompanied by ‘leaf bingo’ activity. A key component was to observe the Tamirabharani and Suththamalli check-dam, their structure, function, purpose, historical significance. The walk was led by its senior engineer S. Thirunavukkarasu

Later, around 100 students gathered for an interactive storytelling session on rivers and trees. The storyteller Rathy began with a story on palm trees, discussing with the students the various parts of a palm tree and its uses, and its significance as a State tree of Tamil Nadu. This was followed by a story on the Tamirabharani, its tributaries and various temples situated along the river as cultural points of significance.

To tie the theme of rivers and leaves together , the children tried their hands at monochrome cyanotype printing using fallen foliage picked up from their walks along the check-dam to create a memento of the Tamirabharani for them to carry back home.