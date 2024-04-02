Awareness campaign stresses importance of voting

April 02, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

Individuals dressed up as ‘Yama’ went on an election awareness campaign in areas falling under Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

The rally organised by district administration explained to the people about the importance of votes and the benefits of voting. Also, they explained to the people about the facilities available to voters aged above 85.

The rally, which started at Vadasery bus stand, went through Nagercoil Anna bus stand, District Collector office, Thuckalay bus stand and reached Marthandam bus stand.

Differently abled people on their retrofitted two-wheelers went on a rally in Nagercoil area explaining the importance of voting.

