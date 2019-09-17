Awareness campaign on Rashtriya Poshan Maah launched

As the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) has organised a month-long Rashtriya Poshan Maah, the national nutrition mission in ICDS centres in the district, Collector K Veera Raghava Rao inaugurated an awareness exhibition and launched signature campaign, stressing the importance of poshan.

As part of the series of programmes organised by the ICDS, Mr Rao launched the awareness campaign on poshan for pregnant women, young mothers, adolescent girls and children after visiting a foot court established at the Collectorate here on Monday, coinciding with public grievances redressal day.

The exhibition on nutrition highlighted the importance of 1,000 days of a woman from the day of conceiving till the child attained the age of two and a half years.

The exhibition also highlighted the importance of nutritious food, hygiene and ways to prevent diarrhoea and anaemia.

A large number of people, who turned up at the Collectorate to meet the Collector and present petitions, visited the exhibition and benefited officials said.

ICDS and Anganwadi workers explained to the public the nutrient contents in various food items, especially in cereals, pulses, vegetables and greens. Project Director, DRDA, D. Getzi Leema Amalini and Project Officer, ICDS, V. Jayanthi were present at the event.