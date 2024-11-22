Awareness campaign on drug prevention begins in colleges

The Tirunelveli Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Pa. Moorthy on Friday said that an awareness campaign on drug prevention will be conducted for all students and faculty members in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari.

Principles of 256 colleges in the districts were advised to form drug prevention committees in each institution. Based on this, committees have been formed and training camps were being conducted in each district. Accordingly in Tenkasi district, training sessions are being held for the committees in 74 colleges with 57 professors and 120 students participating in the camp.

Speaking at the training camp in Tenkasi Mr. Moorthy said “Drug prevention committees have been organised in 256 colleges across the four districts of Tirunelveli range and training has been provided. This is a part of an ongoing effort to eliminate drug abuse in this region.”

He further stated that the next step was to conduct an awareness programme for all professors. Through this, information about drug prevention would reach approximately 10 lakh people. In the second phase, these camps would also be held for school students, he added.

The DIG also highlighted the toll free helpline number 10581 through which people can report about drug trafficking to the police. He assured that action would be taken against the offenders regardless of who they were.