Awareness bike rally by differently abled taken out

December 11, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A bike rally to create awareness among the differently abled of the need for registering their names with the Department of Differently Abled Welfare for getting official assistance was held here on Monday.

Flagging off the bike rally taken out by differently abled persons, District Collector G. Lakshmipathi said the procession was being organised to create awareness among the physically challenged to get themselves registered for getting the assistances being extended by the State and the Central Governments.

Since the compilation of data about the differently abled persons in the district is being taken up, the beneficiaries should utilise this opportunity.

Moreover, cultural troupes and a special team to treat the physically challenged are visiting various parts of the district to create awareness among the differently abled so that they will get themselves registered with the Department of Differently Abled Welfare, Mr. Lakshmipathi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Differently Abled Welfare Officer Brammanayagam and speech therapist Rajeshwari were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.