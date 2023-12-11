HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness bike rally by differently abled taken out

December 11, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector G. Lakshmipathi flagging of a rally in Thoothukudi on Monday.

Collector G. Lakshmipathi flagging of a rally in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

A bike rally to create awareness among the differently abled of the need for registering their names with the Department of Differently Abled Welfare for getting official assistance was held here on Monday.

Flagging off the bike rally taken out by differently abled persons, District Collector G. Lakshmipathi said the procession was being organised to create awareness among the physically challenged to get themselves registered for getting the assistances being extended by the State and the Central Governments.

Since the compilation of data about the differently abled persons in the district is being taken up, the beneficiaries should utilise this opportunity.

Moreover, cultural troupes and a special team to treat the physically challenged are visiting various parts of the district to create awareness among the differently abled so that they will get themselves registered with the Department of Differently Abled Welfare, Mr. Lakshmipathi said.

District Differently Abled Welfare Officer Brammanayagam and speech therapist Rajeshwari were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.