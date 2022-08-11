‘Awareness among students essential for drug-free society’

Students taking ‘Drug-free Tamil Nadu’ pledge at Madura College Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

August 11, 2022 22:25 IST

Minister encourages students to hold awareness talks with people addicted to substances

To achieve a drug-free society, awareness of the ill-effects of drugs had to start among school and college students, said P. Moorthy, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, on Thursday.

Addressing an awareness event at Alanganallur Government Boys Higher Secondary School as part of ‘Anti-Drug Awareness Week’, he said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had instructed officials to work towards transforming Tamil Nadu into a drug-free State. He also urged students to abide by teachers’ guidance to make society drug-free.

“Families are ruined due to drug addiction. Freezing bank accounts and seizing properties of drug peddlers are a few steps taken to curb the crime,” he noted.

Mr. Moorthy encouraged students to hold awareness talks with people who were addicted to drugs or their family members and direct them towards de-addiction. He also urged teachers to create awareness of substance abuse among students and give special attention to those found to be addicted to drugs and help them lead a disciplined life.

Sholavandan MLA A. Venkatesan, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar, District Revenue Officer R. Sakthivel and Chief Educational Officer K. Karthika were present.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth administered ‘Drug-free Tamil Nadu’ oath at Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School. Corporation Education Committee Chairperson M.P.R. Ravichandran and City Health Officer S. Vinothkumar were present.

At Madura College Higher Secondary School, Additional Deputy Commissioner Beer Mohideen administered an anti-drug oath to students. Women police personnel caught the attention of the students with their awareness skit on the ill-effects of drug abuse, said B. Balaji Ram, Assistant Headmaster.

M. Thennavan, Headmaster of Government Middle School at L.K.B. Nagar, welcomed the Chief Minister’s order to create awareness of substance abuse and sought constant monitoring of drug-related crimes by police.

“Constant dialogues in this regard must happen to prevent children from getting addicted to drugs because they are the most vulnerable group who are exposed to such addiction, more often without the knowledge of what they are getting addicted to,” he said.