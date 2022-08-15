Awards given to best panchayat presidents

Special Correspondent Virudhunagar
August 15, 2022 21:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy taking salute from police at the Independence Day celebration in Virudhunagar on Monday.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy hoisted the tricolour at Virudhunagar District Sports Stadium on the occasion of 76th Independence Day on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After taking salute of the parade by the police, he released tricolour balloons.

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore, Superintendent of Police M. Manohar, and District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar were present.

The presidents of Ayankarisalkulam, Naranapuram, Palavanatham and Pisindi were given awards for best panchayat presidents. Eight Deputy Collectors were honoured on the occasion for their contribution for better performance of the district administration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 179 Government employees were distributed certificate of merit on the occasion. Similarly, eight private organisations that had contributed for setting up Government infrastructure were given certificates.

Personal Assistant (Land) to Collector, M. Muthukazhuvan was handed over the Chief Secretary's medal and certificate for making highest Flag day collection in the year 2018.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Winners of various competitions held for school and college students were distributed. Students of various schools presented colourful cultural programmes.

Project Director (DRDA), Thilagavathi, Sub-Collector, Sivakasi, M. Birathiviraj, were among those who were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app