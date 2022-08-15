Awards given to best panchayat presidents

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy taking salute from police at the Independence Day celebration in Virudhunagar on Monday.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy hoisted the tricolour at Virudhunagar District Sports Stadium on the occasion of 76th Independence Day on Monday.

After taking salute of the parade by the police, he released tricolour balloons.

Virudhunagar MP B. Manickam Tagore, Superintendent of Police M. Manohar, and District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar were present.

The presidents of Ayankarisalkulam, Naranapuram, Palavanatham and Pisindi were given awards for best panchayat presidents. Eight Deputy Collectors were honoured on the occasion for their contribution for better performance of the district administration.

A total of 179 Government employees were distributed certificate of merit on the occasion. Similarly, eight private organisations that had contributed for setting up Government infrastructure were given certificates.

Personal Assistant (Land) to Collector, M. Muthukazhuvan was handed over the Chief Secretary's medal and certificate for making highest Flag day collection in the year 2018.

Winners of various competitions held for school and college students were distributed. Students of various schools presented colourful cultural programmes.

Project Director (DRDA), Thilagavathi, Sub-Collector, Sivakasi, M. Birathiviraj, were among those who were present.