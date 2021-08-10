Protest against renaming Khel Ratna award

Members of Youth Congress unit of Virudhunagar district staged a demonstration here on Tuesday condemning the Union Government for changing the name of Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award.

Virudhunagar East district youth Congress president, M.K.M. Meenakshi Sundaram, who led the protest, said that the highest sports award of the country has been given in the memory of the former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi since 1992. The award carried a prize money of ₹ 25 lakh. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has changed the name to Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award.

The protesters raised slogans against the Centre and condemned it for attempting to do politics with the sports award due to political jealousy.

Tamil Nadu Congress committee member, Selvam, party Aruppukottai Town president, Lakshmanan, district SC wing president, Jothimani, were present.